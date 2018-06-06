Restaurant inspections for June 6

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Cinnabon
625 Black Lake Boulevard SW
June 1: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Sink sanitizer at 75 ppm. Sani-bucket sanitizer at 0 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained between 50 to 100 ppm. Corrected: Bucket refreshed from sink sanitizer, verified concentration at 75 ppm. Refresh every two to four hours. Roll dividers stored on splash guard of hand sink. Equipment must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Corrected: Dividers moved, washed, rinsed and sanitized. In-use utensils must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours.
Braganza Tea
625 Black Lake Boulevard SW
June 1: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 50 ppm. Wiping cloth for front counter stored outside sanitizer bucket. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer to maintain effectiveness. Storing cloths outside buckets allows bacterial growth. Corrected: Discussed store protocol with employee, wiping cloth moved to bucket, will address with managers. Mold growth on inside of ice machine. Repeat problem. Food contact surfaces must be maintained. Correction: Wash, rinse and sanitize after defrosting. In-use blenders must be washed. rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Great use of time as a control on boba.
Iron Rabbit
2103 Harrison Ave. NW
June 1: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Main dishwasher at 25 ppm. Ware wash sanitizer must be maintained at 50 to 100 ppm. Correction: Adjust machine and verify concentration with test strips. Repair company contacted during inspection, please give me a call today after adjustment occurs. Multiple sanitizer buckets at 0 ppm QUAT. QUAT sanitizer concentration must be maintained between 150 to 400 ppm. Corrected: Buckets all refreshed, tested at 300 ppm. Always check interior lip of ice machine during wash, rinse and sanitize procedure. Excellent cleaning of deli slicer in response to most recent inspection violation. Added after inspection:. PIC left message indicating ware wash machine had been repaired (sanitizer had expired and was replaced). Concentration verified at 75 ppm per PIC.
Pho Vy
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE
June 1: 40 red; 10 blue
Comments: Large cuts of beef cooling together in plastic bag in two-door merchandiser. Must cool solid foods spread out in open shallow pan. Corrected. Bean sprouts, other foods on top of prep fridge at 46 to 51 degrees. Must be at 41 degrees or less. Lower temp setting, keep lid closed. Evidence of vector presence. Work with pest control contractors to remove vectors. Food slicer has raw meat residue. Clean and sanitize after use. Corrected. Obtain at least two food thermometers.
Wetzel’s Pretzels Mobile
Capital Mall
June 1: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Multiple items below 135 degrees in hot case. Bagel dog bites at 125 degrees, pepperoni and cheese pretzels at 117 degrees. All PHFs must be maintained at or above 135 F. Corrected: PHFs voluntarily discarded. Unit will be adjusted by manager immediately. No PHFs can be stored on bottom shelf until unit is maintaining temperature. Sani-bucket at 0 ppm QUAT. Sanitizer of adequate concentration must be available during prep/service. Correction: Bucket must be refreshed and test strips used to verify concentration. Discussed with manager removing solid metal plate on top shelf of hot case to facilitate heat transfer from lamps to second shelf. Either remove this plate, or adjust unit to maintain temperature of food items at 135 degrees and above.
Sonic
1303 Cooper Point Road SW
May 30: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 300 ppm QUAT. Hand-washing sink closest to drive-in blocked by trash can and multiple brooms. Hand-washing sinks must remain accessible at all times. Corrected: Brooms and trash can removed. All utensils/food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours (this includes milk shake spindles).
Tugboat Annie’s
2100 West Bay Drive NW
May 30: 25 red; 8 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 200 ppm QUAT. Back of house ware wash at 50 ppm. Shredded cheese (previously left on counter) in reach-in at 66 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Corrected: Cheese voluntarily discarded, will review policy with employees (manager). Bar ware wash machine at 0 ppm. Sanitizer must be maintained at an adequate concentration (chlorine 50 to 100 ppm). Correction: Contact Ecolab for service/repair immediately. Provide inspector with work order or invoice when complete and function/concentration is verified. Significant condensation on bottom of two-door reach-in. Multiple floor tiles missing in cook line and dish pit area. Non-food contact surfaces must be maintained and cleaned. Correction: Two-door reach-in is barely maintaining temperatures 41 degrees and below. Have unit serviced within a month of inspection. Consider timeline for floor tile repairs. Not cleanable as is. Packaged raw meats should not be stored on floor of walk-in, foods must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor (currently on plastic trays on floor).
Mobil Gas #62512
701 Trosper Road SW
May 21: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sani-bucket at 200 ppm. Multiple food worker cards missing, one expired. Employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain cards and provide inspector with copies within two weeks. Ice machine observed with pink/black/brown mold along front seam and side wall. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Increase cleaning frequency. Note: Old, unused cups and lids by dumpster must be disposed of by next inspection (please discard as soon as possible). Note: No hot items being made/held at this time.
Olympia Coffee Roasting Co.
1706 Harrison Ave. NW
May 17: 10 red; 8 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at greater than 400 ppm. Half-and-half in one-door reach-in at 48 degrees. Coffee in one-door upright reach-in in shed at 43 degrees. Stripping around one-door reach-in damaged and in need of replacement, may be contributing to cold holding issue. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: Moved to upright reach-in, both units turned down. If not maintaining temps, these units must be repaired. Single-use lids on floor in shed. Single-use items must be stored 6 inches off floor. Corrected: Items moved. Sanitizer concentration in bucket greater than 400 ppm. (QR5 sanitizer label requires 200 ppm.) Quat strips read greater than 400 ppm as well. Sanitizer concentration must be maintained at manufacturer label level. Corrected: Sanitizer diluted, test strips used to verify.
Olympia Grocery Outlet
2100 Harrison Ave. NW
May 17: 15 red; 3 blue
Comments: Raw eggs stored over milk in dairy walk-in. Raw animal product must be stored in a way that prevents contamination of ready to eat products. Corrected: Eggs moved to opposite side of cooler. Grab and go cooler ambient temp at 48 to 50 degrees. All PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Correction: Product volume decreased in areas stacked too high, mechanic called during inspection, unit adjusted this afternoon. Quarterly refrigeration maintenance will take place on Tuesday. Egg cooler ambient between 38 to 46 degrees, front layer of eggs removed. Dumpster lid open, lid stuck between/under plastic crates/pallets. Refuse must be stored in units so they are inaccessible to insects and rodents. Corrected: Plastic pallets moved, lid closed. Note: Condensation on freezer walk-in dripping onto boxes/floor below. Consult refrigeration company about possible causes and remedies during visit on Tuesday.
Trader Joe’s # 156
1530 Black Lake Boulevard SW
May 16: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Ware wash sink quat at 300 ppm. Employee observed donning gloves without washing hands after changing tasks during sampling. Hands must be washed before donning gloves if changing tasks. Corrected: Employee instructed to wash hands, observed. Sample area sanitizer bucket (quat) at 0 ppm. Quat sanitizer must maintain a concentration between 150 to 400 ppm. Corrected: Bucket refreshed, tested at 300 ppm. Note: Bay of butter lettuce used for employee sampling left on counter temped at 58 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods (even those used for employees) must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Unable to determine how long product had been out. Product voluntarily discarded.
Yukio’s Teriyaki
3430 Pacific Ave. SE
May 16: 25 red; 8 blue
Comments: Par-cooked chicken cooled at 3 inches of food depth. Food depth must be at 2 inches to allow rapid and proper cooling. Corrected: Made to 2 inches. Approx 80 pounds of frozen chicken being thawed in insulated cooler at room temperature. Must thaw meats in refrigeration. Corrected. Dishes being cleaned were not immersed in sanitizer. Correction: Sink was prepared with chlorine solution and dishes passed through it.
Stone Creek Wood Fired Pizza
4138 Harrison Ave. NW
May 16: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer greater than 200 ppm. Wiping cloths stored outside of sanitizer buckets. Sanitizer wiping cloths must be kept in sanitizer buckets when not in use. Dry cloths used with spray Lysol sanitizer. Only single-use wiping cloths can be used with spray sanitizer. Sanitizer concentrations must be verifiable. Correction: Wiping cloths moved to buckets. Bleach water will be used in spray bottles with single-use wipes (paper towels). Chlorine sanitizer concentration at greater than 200 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be 50 to 100 ppm, verified with test strips. Corrected: Buckets diluted, test strips used for verifying concentration. Note: Discussed methods to prevent bare hand contact when slicing pizza. Employees are to wear gloves if BHC occurs. Pizza slicers must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. If wiping blade off slicer off, use single-use cloth (paper towel) and prevent BHC.
Outback Steakhouse Restaurant
2615 Capital Mall Drive SW
May 16: 0 red; 13 blue
Comments: Quat bucket sanitizer greater than 300 ppm. Bar ware wash 75 ppm. Sanitizer wiping cloths, one in kitchen, one in bar, out of buckets. Not currently in use. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer (when not in use). Corrected: Cloths moved into sanitizer buckets. Ice cream scoops stored in 77 degrees water at ice cream station (had been in water overnight). In-use utensils must be stored at 135 degrees and above or at 41 degrees and below. Corrected: Hot water unit turned on, utensils washed, rinsed and sanitized. Hobart observed with food residue/particles, chipping paint. Food contact surfaces must be washed and sanitized after use and surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Correction: Thoroughly cleaned mixer. Discussed replacement in the near future (within three months). Provide model number when replaced (contact info provided). Raw mushrooms in under counter reach-in at fry station at 42 degrees, raw chicken at 40 degrees. Unit turned down to maintain temperatures at 41 degrees and below. Cook-line hand-washing sink water at 134 degrees, adjust to below 120 degrees (between 100 and 120 degrees).
Doos Donuts
1621 Harrison Ave. NW
May 16: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at 50 ppm. Milk in front merchandizer at 45 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Correction: Unit will be turned down, PHFs moved to back merchandizer. Probe tip thermometer not available. Probe tip thermometer must be available and used to verify food and equipment temperatures. Obtain and use as soon as possible. Test strips for chlorine sanitizer not available. Test strips must be available and used to verify sanitizer concentrations. Correction: Obtain and use as soon as possible. Note: Not making milkshakes until summer. Discussed washing procedure (wash, rinse and sanitize paddles every four hours). Discussed glove use (changing, timing, hand-washing, when).
Chuck E. Cheese’s
Capital Mall
May 15: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat @ 200 ppm. Ware wash (chlorine) @ 100ppm. Six food worker cars (FWC’s) missing, 1 expired. Employees must obtain FWC within 2 weeks of employment. Correction: Obtain and provide copies to inspector within 2 weeks. Garlic sauce / butter on pizza prep top at 47 F. Diced ham and romaine in upright reach-in at 44 F. All PHF’s must be held at 41 F or below. Corrected: Garlic butter voluntarily discarded, will switch holding area to middle of unit, and will not remove during prep. Diced ham and romaine moved to walk-in. Cheese slicer / shredder not cleaned after use, clean in place procedure not available, only using sanitizer on table unit. Food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours. Correction: Follow FDA deli slicer clean in place procedure (provided) when cleaning slicer. Note: Discussed possible bare hand contact complaint with PIC.
Subway
Capital Mall
May 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat at 300 ppm (ware wash and buckets). Meatballs in steam well at 134 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Corrected: Unit turned up, meatballs at 147 degrees end of inspection. Thermometer +/- 4 degrees, should be maintained to reach within +/- 2 degrees. Correction: Recalibrate or replace as soon as possible. Discussed meatball cooling procedures. Continue cooling meatballs in walk-in in 2 inch pans uncovered. Temp after two hours to ensure product has reached 70 degrees. Cover after product has reached 41 degrees or below. Will provide cooling procedure handout.
Western Coffee Co. & Cafe
297 Sussex Ave. W
May 11: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Need to check on crepe butter, not made for immediate service being acceptable under raw egg safety section. Dessert mini-tarts, 43 to 44 degrees in Randell. Correction: Store cold hold foods at 41 degrees or less. Moved tart to reach-in two-door tall fridge. Will evaluate unit. Please call when corrected.
Quality Food Centers #126
4775 Whitman Lane SE
May 10: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 300 ppm quat. Pulled/shredded chicken combined with chicken quarters to cool in walk-in were compiled at about 3 inches food depth. Temperature was 53 to 60 degrees after two hours of cooling. Foods must be cooled at 2 inch food depth. Corrected: Rearranged.
No violations found
▪ Capital Daily Grind (3900 Capital Mall Drive SW)
▪ McDonald’s (1335 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ Sandstone Cafe (273 Sussex Ave. W)
▪ Well 80 Artesian Brewing Co. (514 Fourth Ave. E)
