COMMERCIAL: Burger King's connected Whopper

In a Burger King ad released on Wednesday, the 15-second spot triggers Google Home devices into reciting the Wikipedia definition of a Whopper. But since the website can be edited by users, negative ingredients have been added. In one version, "cyanide" is listed as an ingredient.
