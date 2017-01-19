Ferndale woman arrested, accused of threatening Washington governor

A Ferndale woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of threatening to harm Gov. Jay Inslee.
Deborah Lea Lindor, 42, called the governor’s office Monday and “made a physical threat against the governor,” said Kyle Moore, the communications director for the Washington State Patrol.
Moore declined to elaborate on the threat – whether it was a threat to kill or to otherwise cause physical harm – citing an open investigation.
“Either way,” he said, “a threat is a threat.” Such a threat is a felony.
State law prohibits “any threat to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the governor of the state or his or her immediate family.” Moore did not immediately know if the comment was made in a voicemail or in a phone conversation with the governor’s staff, but state troopers traced the call to Lindor, who was booked into Whatcom County Jail around noon Thursday.
“Elected officials should be allowed to conduct the business of the state without fear for their safety, or the safety of their family and staff,” Moore said via email. “While it is appropriate to share your opinions with public officials it is never acceptable to threaten these public servants as a result of their service to the state.”
The Washington State Patrol provides security to the governor.
In July guards at the Whatcom County Jail arrested Lindor when she threw a rock at a window in the public lobby of the jail, causing more than $2,000 in damage. A corrections deputy followed her outside, and she struck him in the back of the head with a 2-foot-long metal rod. Jail staff found a baggie of methamphetamine in her pocket, according to charging papers.
In that case Lindor pleaded guilty to two felonies, for malicious mischief and third-degree assault. She served a 90-day jail sentence and was released Oct. 18.
Court records show she has been convicted of 17 petty crimes since 2010: shoplifting, misdemeanor theft, fourth-degree assault, obstructing police, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and reckless driving.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
