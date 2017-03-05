Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

1:59 Club giveaway hopes to cut car thefts

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line