Child abuse or tough love? Anecdote about college basketball player’s dad stokes debate

Dusty Hannahs of the Arkansas Razorbacks is unquestionably a good basketball player. As his team enters the second round of the NCAA tournament this weekend, he leads his squad in points per game and 3-pointers.
But how the senior guard got to be so good is a much more complicated question, and an offhand anecdote by TNT sideline reporter Lewis Johnson about Hannahs’s childhood has sparked outrage among some while being praised by others as essential to his success.
Probably the most wtf moment of the NCAA Tournament this year: player's dad praised by announcers for straight-up child abuse. pic.twitter.com/zIss1epbZA— Alan Denton (@AlanTheWriter) March 17, 2017
Midway through Arkansas’s victory over Seton Hall on Friday, Johnson recounted a story Hannahs himself told him about his father, Gerald Hannahs. Essentially, while Dusty was still a kid growing up in Arkansas, Gerald Hannahs, who himself played eight seasons of professional baseball, four in the majors, would lock Dusty out of the house if he shot poorly during a practice or a game.
Johnson’s story only encompasses two specific instances: once when Dusty was a “young boy” and again when he was a freshman in high school. However, Johnson also said Dusty said his father placed him in “a lot of tough situations as a kid coming up.”
Johnson’s fellow broadcasters seemed to praise Gerald Hannahs’s parenting skills, with Brian Anderson saying that he guessed there were “no participation medals in the Hannahs household,” while Chris Webber explicitly said Hannahs did a “great job” with the “tough love.”
On social media, however, critics were quick to remark that the incidents seemed to sound like child abuse, with the elder Hannahs putting his son through traumatic situations.
Dusty Hannahs' Dad locking him out w/ball on the porch is a classic hardo Dad move. Didn't make him a scholarship athlete, the genetics did— Ryan Mahanna (@RyanMahannaNBA) March 17, 2017
That story about Dusty Hannahs' dad locking him out of the house for missing shots in a game is disgusting. Don't praise that, TNT.— Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) March 17, 2017
The federal definition of child abuse is fairly expansive, encompassing any act or lack thereof that “results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation.” However, by Johnson’s account, Dusty Hannahs actually credits his father’s actions for making him a better player.
And in response on social media, others defended Gerald Hannahs, saying his actions were not harmful and actually helped his son in the long run. Hannahs himself retweeted an article about his father with a headline that referred to him as a “awesome ... sports dad.”
@AlanTheWriter Please? Have seen Mr. Hannahs spend 1000 of hrs. rebounding for Dusty in HS gym, eventually bought the school a shoot -away.— Brad Wood (@coachbdwood) March 18, 2017
The question of whether such harsh tactics, or intense work in general, can spur an athlete to be better, or if a person’s athletic ability is limited by their genetic makeup has been the subject of heated debate for years now. David Epstein, a writer for Sports Illustrated wrote a book on the subject, “The Sports Gene,” that concludes nature and nurture both have their role in athletic success.
Tough love, meanwhile, leads children to develop “empathy, resiliency in the face of difficulty, will power, and control over their emotions,” later in life, according to a British study. However, the author of the report, Jen Lexmond, also warned that there is a fine line between tough love and bullying, abusive behavior, which can lead to low self-esteem and higher aggression in children.
