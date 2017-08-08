Mobility Guardian is filling the skies of the South Sound with military planes from July 31 to Aug. 12.
Mobility Guardian is filling the skies of the South Sound with military planes from July 31 to Aug. 12. Russ Carmack Staff file, 2005
Mobility Guardian is filling the skies of the South Sound with military planes from July 31 to Aug. 12. Russ Carmack Staff file, 2005

Latest News

Projecting power: That’s why there’s nonstop air traffic from McChord this week

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

August 08, 2017 9:46 PM

The skies of South Sound have been filled with military planes this week, part of a “power projection” military exercise.

The event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is called “Mobility Guardian.” It has drawn 3,000 airmen, joint military forces and dozens of international partners.

It’s designed to let the cargo crews and refueling jets that make up the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command test themselves in an elaborate, 13-day exercise that would mimic both an armed conflict and delivery of humanitarian relief.

“We’ll train like we fight,” Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the commander of Air Mobility Command, told The News Tribune in 2016.

The inaugural exercise began July 31 and will last through Aug. 12.

Plans for the event had 100 sorties a day being flown out of JBLM.

Though Scott Air Force Base in Illinois is the Command’s headquarters, McChord is hosting the event. Fairchild Air Force Base, the Yakima Training Center and other Washington locales are involved, according to military.com.

“There is no better location than Joint Base Lewis-McChord for this joint and allied partner ground-breaking Mobility Guardian exercise,” said Col. Leonard Kosinski, former 62nd Airlift Wing Commander. “We are a strategic power projection platform and can leverage the incredible military capabilities in the Pacific Northwest ranging from Special Operations units, nearby Naval assets, Washington National Guard, and premier partnership efforts like the Army’s I Corps Pacific Pathways.”

Mobility Guardian replaces the low-key military competition called an air mobility rodeo that used to pull airmen to from as far away as Pakistan and Israel.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

    Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up the coast, causing waves to pile up toward Seattle.

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2
Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC 1:39

Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC

View More Video