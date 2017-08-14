Trump denounces KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists; calls hate groups ‘repugnant’

3:01 Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener Pause

0:54 Olympia Pet Emergency moving back to Lacey

1:12 Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time

0:59 Little feet fly at the Hawks Dance Team's Kids Dance Camp

1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

0:38 UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven on his long hair: "I will probably let it go the whole season."

2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse