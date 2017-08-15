Manhunt underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Washington state fire crew

Two inmates escaped early Tuesday while working on a fire crew in Goldendale, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, were part of a Department of Natural Resources fire crew battling a blaze that broke out Saturday.
Correctional employees did an inmate count at 2:10 a.m. and both men were in their bunks. An informal check at 2:30 a.m. showed they were still there. At another inmate count at 2:50 a.m., Munter and Petrovskiy were gone.
“It was a very small window,” DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay said.
The department launched a search for the inmates immediately after they were found missing. Local and state law enforcement have been notified, along with Oregon State Police. An Inmate Recovery Team is searching for them.
Munter was convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree theft in Snohomish County and sentenced to six years in prison. He’s been in custody since June 28, 2016, and was set to be released in May 2020.
Petrovskiy was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle in Snohomish County and sentenced to two years and seven months in prison. He has been in custody since April 18 and was set to be released in December 2018.
Both inmates were serving their time at Olympic Corrections Center near Forks. Goldendale is about 70 mikes south of Yakima.
Anyone who sees the inmates are asked to call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at 360-374-6181. Do not approach them.
