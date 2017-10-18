Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Bruce Kendall, President & CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, talks about the board's proposal to attract Amazon's new secondary headquarters project - and its accompanying 50,000 jobs - to Pierce County.
