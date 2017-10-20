Snowplows working one mountain pass on Friday morning. 2 passes have no restrictions

Snowplows were working on Stevens Pass on Friday morning, but there were no restrictions on two other major mountain passes, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Traction tires were advised and oversize vehicles were prohibited on Stevens Pass where snow and slush was on the road. A semi truck ended up in a ditch according to a tweet by Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore.
Traction Tires Advised @StevensPass. 1 semi in the ditch EB US 2 MP 67 (3 miles E of Summit). @wastatepatrol & @wsdot en route #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/pHa36veSvH— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 20, 2017
WSDOT webcams indicate wet roads Friday morning on rainy Snoqualmie Pass. There is snow on White Pass, but roads are bare wet according to WSDOT. There were no restrictions for drivers on Snoqualmie and White passes.
Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed. Forecasts call for rain and snow in the passes through the weekend.
WINTER IS HERE. #SlowDown & Drive for conditions. #BeSafe & Expect changing conditions in the passes. pic.twitter.com/fvfojyKDYy— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 20, 2017
