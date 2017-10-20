On Friday morning, Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore tweeted images of snowy conditions on Stevens Pass.
Snowplows working one mountain pass on Friday morning. 2 passes have no restrictions

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 20, 2017 9:43 AM

Snowplows were working on Stevens Pass on Friday morning, but there were no restrictions on two other major mountain passes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traction tires were advised and oversize vehicles were prohibited on Stevens Pass where snow and slush was on the road. A semi truck ended up in a ditch according to a tweet by Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore.

WSDOT webcams indicate wet roads Friday morning on rainy Snoqualmie Pass. There is snow on White Pass, but roads are bare wet according to WSDOT. There were no restrictions for drivers on Snoqualmie and White passes.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed. Forecasts call for rain and snow in the passes through the weekend.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

