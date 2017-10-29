JBLM soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

A soldier assigned to a Joint Base Lewis-McChord battalion died Oct. 27 in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Sunday.
Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims, 36, died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in the Logar Province of Afghanistan. Sims was 36, from Juneau Alaska and serving in the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at JBLM.
The incident is under investigation according to a statement released Sunday morning by the Department of Defense.
Sims was born in Oklahoma, enlisted in the Army in 1999 and spent time stationed in North Carolina and Alaska.
In 2014, Sims volunteered to serve in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He served as a fully mission qualified MH-47G pilot-in-command and company aviation safety officer.
Sims, recipients of numerous awards and decorations, was a veteran of missions in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“On behalf of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the family of CW2 Jacob Sims,” Col. Philip Ryan, regiment commander, said in a statement released Sunday. “Jacob lived by a creed that few understand and even fewer embody. He will not be forgotten and his legacy will endure through his family, friends, and fellow Night Stalkers (regiment nickname). You have our unwavering support, and always have a welcome place among the Night Stalker family.”
