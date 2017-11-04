Mountain passes are closing and authorities are urging people to prepare for snow as winter advisory is scheduled to go into effect.
Mountain passes are closing and authorities are urging people to prepare for snow as winter advisory is scheduled to go into effect. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Mountain passes are closing and authorities are urging people to prepare for snow as winter advisory is scheduled to go into effect. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Latest News

Up to 3 inches of snow on the way for South Sound and surrounding areas

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 04, 2017 12:40 PM

Mountain passes are closing and, at lower elevations, authorities are urging people to prepare for snow as a winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect.

From midnight to Sunday morning at 8 a.m. a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the South Sound and neighboring areas. As much as three inches of snow is expected in areas above 500 feet, with the most forecast for the Hood Canal area.

A statement from the National Weather Service urges people to prepare for snow covered roads and reduced visibility.

Chinook and Cayuse passes will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation announced via Twitter. The North Cascades Highway is also closing for the weekend due to avalanche danger, the agency tweeted.

The snow is good news for skiers and snowboarders as resorts continue to build their base. Crystal Mountain has received six inches of snow since Friday morning. The resort’s tentative opening day: Nov. 24.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

    Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up the coast, causing waves to pile up toward Seattle.

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2
Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC 1:39

Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC

View More Video