Up to 3 inches of snow on the way for South Sound and surrounding areas

Mountain passes are closing and, at lower elevations, authorities are urging people to prepare for snow as a winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect.
From midnight to Sunday morning at 8 a.m. a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the South Sound and neighboring areas. As much as three inches of snow is expected in areas above 500 feet, with the most forecast for the Hood Canal area.
A statement from the National Weather Service urges people to prepare for snow covered roads and reduced visibility.
Chinook and Cayuse passes will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation announced via Twitter. The North Cascades Highway is also closing for the weekend due to avalanche danger, the agency tweeted.
Remember, SR 20 North Cascades Highway is also closed this weekend due to avalanche danger. https://t.co/VudydjXkre— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 4, 2017
Due to heavy snow/avalanche danger Cayuse and Chinook passes closing temporarily at 4p today. Will evaluate Monday. https://t.co/7EGVuQrVx5— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 4, 2017
The snow is good news for skiers and snowboarders as resorts continue to build their base. Crystal Mountain has received six inches of snow since Friday morning. The resort’s tentative opening day: Nov. 24.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments