He let a woman use the men’s room. He got bludgeoned with a beer bottle for it, prosecutors say

Lines were long early Saturday morning, so the man felt chivalrous.
The Puyallup bar patron let the woman use the men’s room.
Another customer took umbrage with that, beating the man with a beer bottle so badly that he needed six staples and 20 stitches, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 30-year-old Bonney Lake man was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
According to charging documents:
Puyallup police were dispatched to the bar in the 100 block of South Meridian about 12:20 a.m. Saturday to find the victim smelling of alcohol, cut up and bleeding heavily.
The victim told police he let his female friend use the men’s bathroom because the women’s room had a long line. The assailant didn’t like that, so he blocked the man in the hallway near the bathrooms.
The victim tried to get by, but the assailant hit him repeatedly in the head with a glass beer bottle. The bottle eventually broke, leaving a gash on the victim’s forehead.
The woman tried to stop the assault, but she got hit in the hand by the bottle.
Bar patrons eventually broke up the fight, breaking the assailant’s nose in the process.
When police tried to talk with the assailant, he screamed over them and said nobody was hurt but himself.
As the doctors tried to tend to his broken nose, the victim used homophobic slurs toward the police and said that he had money, so it didn’t matter what they did to him.
“I’ll be out Monday and I’ll be dancing around Puyallup, same spot,” the man told police. “Type that up in your report, (expletive). Worst case, I lose my gun rights and I still laugh at you guys.”
After his arraignment, the man was released on his own recognizance.
