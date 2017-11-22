Latest News

Naked, drunken man wrecks car into tree while having sex with passenger, State Patrol says

November 22, 2017 08:31 PM

Well, when a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man …

Wait.

Let me tell you about the birds and the bees and the cars in the trees …

That happened Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A drunken man was driving on state Route 7 near La Grande, naked and having sex with the also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat when he missed a curve, went off Mountain Highway and struck a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 46800 block of Mountain Highway East.

She was hospitalized with broken bones, and her 3-month-old child in the backseat was uninjured, Bova said.

The man was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, Bova said. He has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told responding troopers both the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

