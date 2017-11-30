Latest News

Former California officer arraigned for Gig Harbor child sex crimes

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

November 30, 2017 05:18 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A former California Highway Patrol officer and convicted sex offender was arraigned Thursday in Pierce County on local charges.

Jacob M. Duenas pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree child rape for allegedly abusing a young relative in Gig Harbor more than 15 years ago.

Superior Court Judge Grant Blinn set bail at $1 million.

Duenas was convicted of misdemeanor child molestation in 2008 in Monterey County, where he worked as a California Highway Patrol officer, according to The Chico Enterprise-Record.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years probation for felony child molestation in Butte County.

Prosecutors filed the charges in the Gig Harbor case earlier this month.

Duenas allegedly abused the relative in 2000, when the victim was 8 or 9, and he and Duenas were staying at a family member’s home.

Chico detectives spoke with the victim as part of an investigation into Duenas in 2015, according to charging papers.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

    Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up the coast, causing waves to pile up toward Seattle.

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2
Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC 1:39

Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC

View More Video