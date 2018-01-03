Washington sues Motel 6 for giving guest information to US

A Motel 6 motel is seen Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Wednesday that the motel divulged to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. Elaine Thompson The Associated Press