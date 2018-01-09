A fallen officer brings tears and tributes as his procession weaves through city streets

More Videos 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing Pause 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 0:09 Bystander video shows Amtrak train car hanging off bridge over Interstate 5 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 2:13 SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home There were salutes, solemn faces and flashing lights as the body of Deputy Daniel McCartney was driven to the funeral home Tuesday. There were salutes, solemn faces and flashing lights as the body of Deputy Daniel McCartney was driven to the funeral home Tuesday. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

There were salutes, solemn faces and flashing lights as the body of Deputy Daniel McCartney was driven to the funeral home Tuesday. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com