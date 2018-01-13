‘Honey take shelter. I love you’: Terror reigned in Hawaii after false missile threat

More Videos 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing Pause 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:06 Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 3:22 Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:06 Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy