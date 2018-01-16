Latest News

Three sons of fallen deputy choose sentimental name for newest K9 officer

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

January 16, 2018 06:22 PM

Among the many tributes paid to fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney this week one has a wagging tail and a fondness for dog biscuits.

A new K9 deputy arrived from Pennsylvania Tuesday. He will go by the name of Deputy Dan.

The name, the Sheriff’s Department said, was chosen by McCartney’s three sons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With the name comes great expectations — brave, strong, hardworking,” the department said. “We know K9 Dan is up to the challenge.”

McCartney was fatally shot Jan. 8 after responding to a home invasion at a Frederickson “drug house.” His funeral is Wednesday.

The 15-month-old German Shepard will join fellow K9 Deputy Baker, “Who proudly served alongside Deputy Daniel McCartney in our Mountain Detachment,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

    Joined by their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn and Debbie Lattin address Thurston County Judge Sam Meyer during their Tuesday sentencing on second-degree animal cruelty charges.

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures
Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

View More Video