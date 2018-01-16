Three sons of fallen deputy choose sentimental name for newest K9 officer

Among the many tributes paid to fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney this week one has a wagging tail and a fondness for dog biscuits.
Please join us in welcoming new #PCSD K9 who arrived today from PA. Breeders originally named him Alfa, but a new name was chosen for him by Deputy McCartney's 3 sons: Dan. With the name comes great expectations - brave, strong, hardworking. We know K9 Dan is up to the challenge! pic.twitter.com/QQowpc2eZJ— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 17, 2018
A new K9 deputy arrived from Pennsylvania Tuesday. He will go by the name of Deputy Dan.
The name, the Sheriff’s Department said, was chosen by McCartney’s three sons.
Never miss a local story.
“With the name comes great expectations — brave, strong, hardworking,” the department said. “We know K9 Dan is up to the challenge.”
McCartney was fatally shot Jan. 8 after responding to a home invasion at a Frederickson “drug house.” His funeral is Wednesday.
The 15-month-old German Shepard will join fellow K9 Deputy Baker, “Who proudly served alongside Deputy Daniel McCartney in our Mountain Detachment,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments