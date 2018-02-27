Two Oakland High students arrested for school shooting. One is an adult

Two Oakland High School students were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting at the school earlier in the day.

One is 17 and the other is 19, according to Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The 19-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on Monday evening for investigation of unlawfully possessing a firearm, a felony.

He also was booked on suspicion of reckless endangerment and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. Both are misdemeanors.

The shooting occurred during the school’s lunch period. The two students were in the men’s bathroom when a gun was fired.

The bullet passed through the floor and entered the room below where students where gathered. The school went into lockdown.

No one was injured and classes were to resume Tuesday. A crisis team from the Tacoma School District would be available to students.