State alert warns against kratom use after illnesses reported

Washington’s Department of Health issued a warning Friday about kratom consumption after three individuals became ill.
According to the alert, the department advised that “people should not consume any form of kratom because it could be contaminated with salmonella.”
So far, three people in Washington state have been affected, one each in Clark, Walla Walla and King counties.
Two of the three individuals were hospitalized.
The department told The News Tribune on Friday afternoon that the cases in this state were confirmed as matching the outbreak strain by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 14, Feb. 26, and Feb. 28.
There have been no fatalities in the state from the illnesses.
Kratom is used for a wide range of effects, including as a stimulant, anxiety reducer or as an alternative to opioid-based medications.
State health officials on Friday advised people not to consume kratom in any form. It’s typically taken as teas, chewed, smoked or ingested in capsules.
“Salmonella infection is very serious, and it is important that people avoid consuming products that contain kratom because it could make you sick,” state epidemiologist Scott Lindquist said in Friday’s alert.
Symptoms of infection can include severe diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting.
Symptoms generally appear one to three days after exposure.
Serious infections can occur, particularly in the very young or elderly or those with compromised immune systems.
Kratom has been under scrutiny recently by both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.
“Scientific data we’ve evaluated about kratom provides conclusive evidence that compounds contained in kratom are opioids and are expected to have similar addictive effects as well as risks of abuse, overdose and, in some cases, death,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a news release Feb. 21. “At the same time, there’s no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use.”
Last month, the American Kratom Association released a response to the recent CDC and FDA’s action alerts.
“AKA supports appropriate product regulation to ensure safety and purity standards for kratom-based supplements — not barring access to the millions of Americans who utilize this plant’s many benefits without issue.”
An informational rally supporting kratom research is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia.
