Accused child molester eluded police for months. Then he made the Top 10 Most Wanted list

A man accused with molesting a child he was babysitting was arrested Thursday night in Federal Way after eluding authorities for more than three months, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Mynor Escobar-Mejia, 25, was recently added to the “Top Ten Most Wanted” list for the Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force. The task force is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals and other federal, state and local agencies.
An anonymous tip led authorities to find Escobar-Mejia on Thursday night while he was driving. He was pulled over and arrested without incident, according to a statement released by the Marshals Service.
Issaquah Police charged Escobar-Mejia with first degree molestation of a minor on Dec. 1 after he was accused in November. When he was confronted with the allegation, authorities say he disappeared and eluded law enforcement until Thursday.
“Our Top Ten Most Wanted list was created in an effort to arrest the most violent offenders within our community,” acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green said in a prepared statement. “With help from the public, we were able to arrest Escobar-Mejia and bring closure to the victims of this terrible crime.”
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
