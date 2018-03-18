Standoff with suspect who shot at authorities ends in Thurston County

A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Before shots were fired, however, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a report of a suicidal man about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
After shots were fired, SWAT and hostage negotiators were ultimately called to the 8400 block of 15th Avenue Southeast, just east of Marvin Road, to negotiate with the man barricaded inside a residence.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported that the “subject came out of residence peacefully, after hours of negotiations.”
Carter described the man who was taken into custody as a veteran in his 40s.
She raised a note of concern Sunday, saying too often deputies encounter veterans suffering from mental health issues.
“This is a continual issue,” she said. “The mental health needs of our veterans are not being met.”
Olympian reporter Rolf Boone contributed to this report.
