Police: Suspect in Austin bombing attacks blows himself up

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road Pause Miami pedestrian bridge collapses "We are one." Ethnic Celebration brings cultures together in Lacey Man shot at Tacoma home Olympia Peace Choir performs for Black History Month STOMP with Tumwater Hill music students Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 Wreath project adds purpose to holiday season for Olympia homeless Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him near Interstate 35 on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him near Interstate 35 on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy