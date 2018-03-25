"Make this our moment in history. Right here, right now."

March for Our Lives rally draws 4,500 supporters of gun control legislation - led by high school students - to the Capitol Campus and the streets of Olympia.
Tony Overman
Florida International University in Miami installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.

Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up

Bruce Kendall, President & CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, talks about the board's proposal to attract Amazon's new secondary headquarters project - and its accompanying 50,000 jobs - to Pierce County.