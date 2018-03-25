These 5 stories were last week's most read

What did people read last week? The restaurant inspections.
1. Restaurant inspections for March 21: "Partially cooked chicken returned to used raw chicken cardboard containers for cooling."
2. Stinky no more: Ostrom's Mushroom farm near Lacey is moving to Yakima County: Not moving, but expanding.
3. Owners of more than 32,000 vehicles in Washington to be charged fee, DOL says: The Department of Licensing will send notices to owners of 32,749 vehicles in Washington, asking them to pay a $15 fee that was mistakenly not collected earlier because of a processing error.
4. Public records: Marijuana entrepreneur pays $2.5M for waterfront mansion in Thurston County: The house was built in 1911.
5. Woman killed in crash near Rainier identified: The woman was identified as Stephanie J. Roberts, 29, of Rainier.
