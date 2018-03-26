The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Lewis County on Sunday.
2 women hospitalized Sunday after rollover crash

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 26, 2018 08:23 AM

Two women in their 60s were hospitalized Sunday after they were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lewis County Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both women, who are from Morton, were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

About 2:10 p.m. Sunday, the women were westbound in a Chevy Tahoe on state Route 508, east of Napavine, when the following happened: The vehicle drifted to the right, then the driver overcorrected her steering, crossed both westbound and eastbound lanes, drove off the road and the SUV overturned in a ditch.

The cause of the crash was due to inattention, according to the state patrol. The driver was cited for improper lane travel.

