2 women hospitalized Sunday after rollover crash

Two women in their 60s were hospitalized Sunday after they were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lewis County Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both women, who are from Morton, were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.
About 2:10 p.m. Sunday, the women were westbound in a Chevy Tahoe on state Route 508, east of Napavine, when the following happened: The vehicle drifted to the right, then the driver overcorrected her steering, crossed both westbound and eastbound lanes, drove off the road and the SUV overturned in a ditch.
The cause of the crash was due to inattention, according to the state patrol. The driver was cited for improper lane travel.
