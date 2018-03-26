Harbor Wholesale executives.
Harbor Wholesale executives. Harbor Wholesale Foods Courtesy
Harbor Wholesale executives. Harbor Wholesale Foods Courtesy

Latest News

Need a job? This distribution business in Lacey is hiring

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 26, 2018 09:40 AM

Harbor Wholesale Foods, which operates a warehouse in northeast Lacey that distributes food and other items to area stores, is hiring, according to the company.

The business seeks to fill morning and evening shifts, with hourly pay ranging from $12 to $15.50. Many roles include bonuses, according to the business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information, visit the Harbor Wholesale website.

In 2015, Harbor announced it had struck a five-year agreement to distribute products to Subway stores in Western Washington and Southeast Alaska.

  Comments  