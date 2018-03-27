If you visit a Thurston County office next week, be prepared to be 'locked down'

Visit a Thurston County office in Olympia next week and there's a chance you'll find yourself participating in an emergency preparedness drill.
The lockdown drills are set for the week of April 2 and will take place at various times throughout the week.
“During the drills, visitors will be given an explanation of what is happening," county manager Ramiro Chavez said in a statement. " It will be their choice to either be guided to gathering areas or wait in their vehicles until the drills are complete."
Each drill is expected to take less than 30 minutes.
Never miss a local story.
The county offices taking part in next week's drills:
-Thurston County Courthouse campus, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW.
-Public works main office, 9605 Tilley Road S.
-Public Health and Social Services, 412 Lilly Road NE.
"It’s important for us to occasionally practice our reaction to make sure our employees know a proper response, and understand their roles and responsibilities in those situations," Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake said in a statement.
Comments