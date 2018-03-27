Wanna open a coffee shop? Move to Texas

Of the 50 best cities in the U.S. to open a coffee shop, 10 of them are in Texas, including the No. 1 destination, according to Frontier Business.
The No. 1 city for a new coffee shop? Laredo, Texas. El Paso ranked 7th, Corpus Christi 15th, Forth Worth 18th, Austin 19th, San Antonio 21st, Houston 28th, Irving 36th, Dallas 41st and Garland 48th. Garland is east of the Dallas-Forth Worth area.
Why?
Here's how Frontier arrived at its rankings:
"We compared the best large cities to start a business and the best coffee cities with the fewest coffee shops per capita. We then adjusted the score to give twice the weight to the cities with the fewest coffee shops. Factors include labor costs, rent affordability, cost of living, household spend on coffee, highly rated coffee shops, and coffee shops with free wi-fi."
As a result, no city in the Northwest placed in the top 50.
Frontier Business is part of Frontier Communications, a telecommunications company.
