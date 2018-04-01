This job in Thurston County pays as much as $180,000 per year. Maybe you should apply.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County is looking for a new chief executive officer, the organization announced.
The board, which encourages qualified candidates to apply, has formed a search committee and is working with the Tolan Group, an executive search firm. A detailed CEO job description can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ceobgctc.
According to that job description, the job pays between $110,000 and $180,000.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County, which was formed in 2001, has five clubs that serve about 2,700 youth throughout the county. The organization has a 2018 budget of $2.5 million.
