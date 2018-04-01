Construction of the roundabout in Olympia at Boulevard Road and Morse-Merryman Road, which was on hold during the winter, resumes Monday, the city of Olympia announced.
This roundabout project in Olympia resumes Monday. Adjust your commute accordingly.

By Rolf Boone

April 01, 2018 02:43 PM

Construction of the roundabout in Olympia at Boulevard Road and Morse-Merryman Road, which was on hold during the winter, resumes Monday, the city of Olympia announced.

The construction will continue into October. The city reminds commuters to:

-Expect periodic lane closures and traffic delays.

-Be patient and follow the directions of those managing traffic on site.

-Stop and wait for pedestrians crossing the street.

-Give yourself extra extra time to get through the work zone, or choose an alternate route.

