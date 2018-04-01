This roundabout project in Olympia resumes Monday. Adjust your commute accordingly.

Construction of the roundabout in Olympia at Boulevard Road and Morse-Merryman Road, which was on hold during the winter, resumes Monday, the city of Olympia announced.
The construction will continue into October. The city reminds commuters to:
-Expect periodic lane closures and traffic delays.
-Be patient and follow the directions of those managing traffic on site.
-Stop and wait for pedestrians crossing the street.
-Give yourself extra extra time to get through the work zone, or choose an alternate route.
