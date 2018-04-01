Readers could not get enough of these 5 stories

Trails End arena, which for years welcomed horse riders, is set to be demolished this summer, Tumwater officials said Monday. And once the land is cleared, a new complex of buildings and a park will be constructed on the site in 2020.
A plan to demolish Trails End arena in Tumwater was among last week's most read stories.

1. State tsunami map predicts where 60-foot tall wave will hit following simulated 9.0 quake: If a 9.0 earthquake were to strike the Washington coast residents would have 15 to 20 minutes to prepare for a 60-foot-tall wave to hit Long Beach, Westport, Ocean Shores and other coastal communities.

2. Trails End arena in Tumwater, a horse riding destination for years, is set to be demolished: The city, which now owns the horse-riding arena property, has plans to demolish it, according to a Tumwater development review committee agenda.

3. Man airlifted to Harborview after falling into canyon near Shelton, deputies say: A man who fell walking underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton was rescued late Tuesday, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

4. The man who brought you 'sexy beef' has a whole new plan: Lacey restaurateur Rick Nelsen, who successfully relocated his Ricardo's Kitchen and Bar steak restaurant to the city's Woodland District in 2016, has a whole new plan for a second restaurant and bar in the same area.

5. Need a job? This distribution business in Lacey is hiring: Harbor Wholesale Foods, which operates a warehouse in northeast Lacey that distributes food and other items to area stores, is hiring, according to the company.

