Keith B. Milligan of Tenino was sentenced Monday to 78 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in March. Milligan killed a fellow Tenino man in August 2017.
Tenino man gets 6 years in prison for vehicular homicide

By Rolf Boone

April 09, 2018 05:15 PM

A 57-year-old Tenino man who killed a fellow Tenino man last summer while driving impaired was sentenced to 78 months in prison Monday morning.

The man, Keith B. Milligan, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in March. Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon handed down Monday's sentence.

About 5 p.m. Aug. 9, Milligan was northbound in the 15000 block of McDuff Road Southeast when his pickup crossed the center line and struck a southbound sedan head-on, killing the driver.

The man who died was later identified as Eldon G. McClean, 66, of Tenino.

