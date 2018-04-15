These 5 stories were last week's most read

A story about a former Lacey resident who won America's Next Top Model was very well read.
1. Lacey native says 'anything is possible' after winning on America's Next Top Model: Kyla Coleman, a Lacey native, is America's Next Top Model.
2. Highway blocked in Lacey after truck dumps manure in roundabout: An Ostrom Mushroom Farms truck, which was carrying a full load, experienced a mechanical failure, causing it to drop manure in the roundabout at Marvin Road Southeast and Pacific Avenue Southeast.
3. Deputies responding to fatal wreck near Olympia: The woman who died was identified as Carol Cole, 21, of Olympia.
4. Restaurant inspections for April 11: "Food not protected from potential contamination, not properly stored."
5. Olympia official approves 3-story waterfront development at former Les Schwab site: The Olympia Hearing Examiner has approved a shoreline substantial development permit, shoreline conditional use permit and land use for Dockside Flats, a mixed-use project proposed for the former Les Schwab site in downtown Olympia.
Comments