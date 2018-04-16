1 mobile home destroyed by fire in Rochester, 1 damaged by fire near Scott Lake

Two mobile homes were damaged by fire Monday morning, according to the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.
The first fire was reported about 5:20 a.m. in the 10500 block of 176th Avenue Southwest.
When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters prevented it from spreading, Chief Robert Scott said. Family members were not injured because they were awakened by smoke and evacuated the home, he said.
Red Cross is providing care, he added.
The second fire happened about three hours later near Scott Lake in the 2900 block of Scotlac Drive Southwest. The resident, a woman, also was awakened by smoke. She initially knocked down the fire with a garden hose, then firefighters extinguished it.
Fire damage was limited to the kitchen, although there was smoke damage throughout the home, Scott said.
Both fires are under investigation.
