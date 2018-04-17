Girl, 16, injured in single-car crash Tuesday morning

A 16-year-old girl was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital Tuesday morning after she crashed her car two miles west of Onalaska, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The girl is believed to have been speeding. She faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.
About 10 a.m. Tuesday, the girl was eastbound on state Route 508 in a 2003 Hyundai Accent when she took a curve to the right and began to drive off the road in the same direction. She then overcorrected her steering to the left and entered the westbound lane, then overcorrected her steering again and drove off the road to the right.
She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
