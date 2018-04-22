Rochester woman, 20, injured in Saturday morning crash

A 20-year-old Rochester woman was injured and taken to an area hospital after she struck a trailer in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was taken to Good Samaritan hospital in Puyallup.
About 8 a.m. Saturday, the woman was northbound on state Route 161 at 187th Street. Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer was southbound on state Route 161 at 187th Street in the center turn lane.
The tractor-trailer turned right and the Rochester woman crashed into it.
The woman was not wearing her seat belt, according to the state patrol.
