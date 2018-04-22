It was sunny and warm on Sunday. And it's only going to get warmer.

Remember when two inches of rain fell in the Olympia area and it felt like winter would never end? Well, don't worry, sun-starved residents of Thurston County, because there's plenty of sunshine and warm weather in the forecast.
In fact, it could hit 80 degrees by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
(If it does hit 80, be sure to put on sunscreen because many of you haven't been in direct sunlight for some time).
Temperatures in the Olympia area are expected to climb to 71 degrees Monday, 74 degrees Tuesday, 77 degrees Wednesday and then cool ever so slightly to 76 degrees Thursday.
Despite the warming trend, you'll probably encounter a chill on your way out the door to work.
That's because it's still going to be cold at night.
Overnight temperatures fall to 35 degrees Monday night, followed by nighttime lows of 42 degrees and 44 degrees the rest of the week.
