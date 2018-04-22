There's a party at Centennial Station on May 5. And you're invited.

Centennial Station, the beloved, all-volunteer Amtrak station near Lacey, will celebrate its 25th anniversary next month. And the public is invited to show up and celebrate.
The gathering is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at 6600 Yelm Highway SE.
There will be a brief program at noon to recognize volunteers, donors and supporters. There also will be informational displays, an interactive diesel locomotive cab simulator and refreshments.
It also will be business as usual at the station because three regularly-scheduled Amtrak trains are expected to roll through the area during the celebration.
Fun facts about our Centennial Station:
▪ It is one of only three stations in the U.S. operated by volunteers.
▪ It is the only station built entirely with donated cash, labor and materials.
▪ It serves 10 passenger trains per day.
▪ It is the fourth busiest station in the state, serving more than 63,000 passengers a year.
▪ It is open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.
