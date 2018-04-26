Are you running for office in Thurston County? Election season is almost here

Candidate filing week is almost here, launching the campaigns for candidates seeking office in November.
Last year's Thurston County election was about local races -- city councils and port districts -- but 2018 is largely about county positions -- including commissioner, clerk, auditor and assessor -- as well as the legislature, state-level courts, and Congress.
Some incumbents have attracted challengers, while many haven't so far.
If you're considering a run for office, here are some dates to keep in mind, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office. Filing week is May 14-18.
How do you file?
▪ Online: 9 a.m. May 14 through 4 p.m. May 18 at ThurstonVotes.org.
▪ By mail: April 30 through May 18; however, mail must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. May 18. The address: Thurston County Auditor's Office, election division, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia, WA 98502.
▪ In person: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14-18 at the Thurston County Auditor's Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia.
Here are the offices up for election in 2018 and the incumbents in those positions, as well as those who have either announced their candidacy or are raising money to challenge incumbents, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data.
Thurston County
▪ Assessor: The incumbent is Steven J. Drew, a Democrat. Running in 2018.
▪ Auditor: The incumbent is Mary Hall, a Democrat. Stuart T. Holmes, an independent, is raising money to challenge Hall. Both are running for office in 2018.
▪ Clerk: The incumbent is Linda Enlow, a Democrat. Running in 2018.
▪ Commissioner, District No. 3: The incumbent is Bud Blake, an independent. Two Democrats are raising money to challenge Blake: Melissa M. Denton and Samuel Tye Menser. All three have announced they are running.
▪ Coroner: The incumbent is Gary Warnock. Warnock has yet to file with the PDC, but still plans to run, he said.
▪ Prosecuting attorney: The incumbent is Jon Tunheim, a Democrat. Victor M. Minjares, also a Democrat, has filed to challenge him. Both are running in 2018, they say.
▪ Sheriff: The incumbent is John Snaza, an independent. Running in 2018.
▪ Treasurer: The incumbent is Jeff Gadman, a Democrat. Running in 2018.
▪ District Court, Position 1: Incumbent Judge Kalo Wilcox.
▪ District Court, Position 2: Incumbent Judge Sam Meyer.
▪District Court, Position 3: Incumbent Judge Brett Buckley.
All three judges plan to run in 2018, according to Thurston County District Court manager Jennifer Creighton.
▪ Public Utility District, District No. 1: The incumbent is Linda Oosterman. Andrew Saturn is raising money to challenge Oosterman. Both are running in 2018.
Legislative
▪ District No. 2: The incumbents are state Rep. Andrew Barkis and state Rep. J.T. Wilcox., both Republicans. Anneliese M. Field, a Democrat, is raising money to challenge Barkis for his Position 1 seat. Field confirmed that she is running in 2018. Barkis and Wilcox are running.
▪ District No. 20: The incumbents are state Rep. Richard DeBolt and state Rep. Ed Orcutt, both Republicans. DeBolt confirmed he is running. Orcutt is thought to be running, but could not be reached. Brennan Bailey, a Democrat, has filed to challenge Orcutt. Jacob Kiehn has filed to challenge DeBolt. Bailey and Kiehn could not be reached.
▪ District No. 22: The incumbents are state Rep. Laurie Dolan and state Rep. Beth Doglio, both Democrats. Both are running. C Davis, an independent, has filed to challenge Dolan for her Position 1 seat, while Allen Acosta, a Libertarian, has filed to challenge Doglio. Neither could be reached.
▪ District No. 35: The incumbents are state Sen. Tim Sheldon, a Democrat, and Republicans Dan Griffey and Drew MacEwen, both state Representatives. All three are thought to be running in 2018.
Court of Appeals
▪ Division 2, District 2: The incumbent is Thomas Bjorgen. Rebecca Glasgow has filed with the PDC to challenge him for the Position 2 seat. She also confirmed she is running in 2018. Bjorgen could not be reached. He has yet to file with the PDC.
Supreme Court
▪ Position 2: incumbent Susan Owens. Running in 2018.
▪ Position 8: incumbent Steve Gonzalez. Running in 2018.
▪ Position 9: incumbent Sheryl G. McCloud. Running in 2018.
Congress
▪ 3rd District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican. Running in 2018.
▪ 10th District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, a Democrat. Running in 2018.
▪ U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, is the incumbent. Running in 2018.
