Coroner ID's man found under Fifth Avenue bridge in Olympia

A body found last week underneath the Fifth Avenue bridge in Olympia was identified Wednesday as Jason James Reilly, 42, of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
Coroner Gary Warnock said the man is suspected of dying from an overdose, pending a toxicology report, he said.
The body was discovered about 7:10 p.m. April 24. The man had no identification and he was not known to law enforcement, Warnock said.
To help identify him, his fingerprints were run through a Washington State Patrol database, he said.
The man's body showed no signs of trauma, Warnock said.
