Lacey city manager wins 2.9 percent pay raise. He now makes $162,003

Lacey City Manager Scott Spence will make $162,003 this year after the City Council approved a 2.9 percent pay raise.
The City Council concluded its annual review of Spence on April 26, according to a letter from Mayor Andy Ryder.
"The evaluation process consisted of a verbal conversation," the letter reads. "Congratulations on another successful year as the Lacey city manager."
In addition to the salary, Spence receives:
▪ Medical and dental insurance premiums that are paid in full by the city.
▪ Medical and dental insurance premiums for his family that are covered at 90 percent.
▪ Long-term disability insurance and term life insurance premiums that are paid in full by the city.
▪ A $25 monthly payment into a Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association.
▪ Twelve days of annual sick leave.
Spence has been city manager since 2011. Before that he was assistant city manager and pubic affairs director for the city.
