Lacey city manager wins 2.9 percent pay raise. He now makes $162,003

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

May 06, 2018 11:22 AM

Lacey City Manager Scott Spence will make $162,003 this year after the City Council approved a 2.9 percent pay raise.

The City Council concluded its annual review of Spence on April 26, according to a letter from Mayor Andy Ryder.

"The evaluation process consisted of a verbal conversation," the letter reads. "Congratulations on another successful year as the Lacey city manager."

In addition to the salary, Spence receives:

Medical and dental insurance premiums that are paid in full by the city.

Medical and dental insurance premiums for his family that are covered at 90 percent.

Long-term disability insurance and term life insurance premiums that are paid in full by the city.

A $25 monthly payment into a Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association.

Twelve days of annual sick leave.

Spence has been city manager since 2011. Before that he was assistant city manager and pubic affairs director for the city.

