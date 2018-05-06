These 5 stories were last week's most read

A story about a new interchange in Lacey was last week's most read story.
1. Coming soon to Lacey: This bizarre-looking interchange, the first of its kind in Washington: The state’s first so-called diverging diamond interchange will be constructed on Marvin Road at Interstate 5 in the Hawks Prairie area of Lacey starting this summer.
2. May Day Live: Downtown businesses close early or brace for trouble: A group of more than 20 masked people, dressed in black, tagged businesses with anarchy-related graffiti and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, an Olympia Police Department spokesman said.
3. Lacey police want to talk to this man. Do you know him?: Lacey police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have broken into a storage container.
4. Pickup truck crashes into Tumwater business: A pickup truck crashed through the front doors of Tumwater Pack & Ship Monday night, according to Tumwater police.
5. Self-inflicted injuries delay case of man accused of killing wife, mother-in-law: Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez, the man accused of fatally shooting his wife and mother-in-law and raping his stepdaughter last July, is still unable to feed himself because of injuries he sustained when he shot himself that same day following a police pursuit.
