Welcome to the world, Tautailousamailoaloufa’asinomaga. Can we call you Tautai?

Tautailousamailoaloufa’asinomaga Phelps was born April 25 in Olympia. His parents gave him the 31-letter name as a nod to his Samoan heritage and to remind him he is the helmsman of his own life, and will always have a home in Samoa. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com