Here are Western Washington travel tips for the Memorial Day weekend. Hint: Leave early.

As far as the weather is concerned, this weekend is summer come early. The same goes for jammed roads, stuffed planes and long lines for ferries.
Near perfect skies combined with more people than ever cramming themselves into the Puget Sound area, or trying to get out of it, are going to make Memorial Day weekend travel challenging.
The experts agree: Plan ahead and build plenty of extra time into your travel schedule.
Here are tips to reduce your travel burdens.
ROADS
The Washington State Department of Transportation posts real time congestion maps on its website. You can also access traffic cameras.
Radio stations 530 AM and 1610 AM carry highway advisory alerts.
Call 511 for updated road conditions.
Snoqualmie Pass often slows down on holiday weekends. Receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie".
Heavy spring snow and a construction project in Mount Rainier National Park mean Chinook and Cayuse passes will not be open by the holiday weekend. The passes are scheduled to open June 11.
AIR TRAVEL
More passengers than ever will be heading through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The airport said the busiest travel days will be Thursday and Friday with up to 155,000 passengers going through the airport each day.
Sea-Tac recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours in advance for a domestic flight and three hours for international flights.
Take advantage of advance check-in before arriving at the airport via apps and websites. Some airlines allow passengers to print luggage tags in advance.
Avoid traffic and parking by taking a bus or shuttle to the airport.
If you're picking up or dropping off passengers, "go opposite," the airport said, to avoid traffic. In the morning, drop off passengers on the arrivals level. In the evenings, meet passengers on the departures level.
FERRIES
Peak travel times on most state ferry routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday and eastbound on Monday. Check the Washington State Ferries website, wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/, or call 888-808-7977 for details.
Reservations can be made on some routes. A reminder: Walk-on passengers don't have to wait in line.
TRAINS
Amtrak Cascades trains, with service between Eugene, Ore. and Vancouver, B.C., require reservations. Passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Visit amtrakcascades.com/ or call 800–USA–RAIL for details.
CROSSING THE BORDER
If you're headed to Canada for the weekend, don't forget your passport or enhanced driver's license or enhanced ID card.
The Trusted Traveler Program card (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST/EXPRES) will expedite entry.
Off-peak border crossing times are 6-8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. You can monitor wait times on the internet or via the free CBP Border Wait Times app.
