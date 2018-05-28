Capitol campus Memorial Day remembrances honor the fallen

The Capitol campus in Olympia was the site for two Memorial Day ceremonies, a large event in the Rotunda to honor those in all of America's conflicts and a second at the the Vietnam Memorial.
Steve Bloom
Inaugural Hunger Walk helps 2 local support agencies

A last-second rain shower didn't dampen there spirits of around 50 walkers was they headed out of Olympia's Marathon Park Sunday as part of the Hunger Walk fundraiser and organized this year by the South Sound Buddhist Peace Fellowship.