She had 7 pounds of meth in an accordion and was staying in Tacoma, feds say

A woman staying at a motel just off South Hosmer Street had seven pounds of methamphetamine stashed in an accordion when she was arrested by federal agents and Tacoma police Tuesday morning, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 30-year-old Earlimart, California, resident was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court on one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bail was set at $100,000.
According to charging documents:
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent got a tip from an informant that a woman had driven from California to Tacoma with a significant amount of methamphetamine and that she was staying at a motel that shares a parking lot with a chain diner.
The agent was able to deduce that it was a motel in the 1800 block of South 76th Street in Tacoma, a venue often used by drug smugglers moving from California and Arizona to stash their couriers.
About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agent drove through the parking lot of the motel and found a brown SUV with California license plates, and Homeland Security and Tacoma police began surveillance on the vehicle.
About 40 minutes later, a Tacoma officer watched a woman leave her room, walk to the SUV and get in. A federal agent then watched her drive to a nearby grocery store, where she parked for 10 minutes without leaving the vehicle, then go back to the motel.
When she got back to the motel, she went to her room and came back with a bunch of her belongings, loading them into the SUV. She then backed the SUV closer to her room and made a second trip, struggling to carry an accordion she covered partially with clothing.
She got back into the SUV and drove back to the grocery store parking lot, where she cruised around, seemingly looking for someone's vehicle. She parked once but moved shortly afterward, continuing to wend through the lot without parking despite an abundance of empty spots.
She eventually parked in a corner of the lot next to a silver Jeep and got out before climbing into the back passenger seat of her SUV. The passenger in the Jeep got out of his vehicle and got into the backseat of the woman's SUV. When he got out of her SUV and went back to his vehicle, the woman got back into the driver's seat.
Agents and police moved in, ordering the woman from her vehicle. She consented to them searching the SUV for drugs.
A Tacoma police drug dog searched the vehicle, alerting agents to the accordion. Inside was 7.25 pounds of methamphetamine in seven vacuum-sealed packages. The street value of the meth is about $36,000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
