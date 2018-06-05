Is Oprah coming to the neighborhood? Word is she bought an $8.2M estate on Orcas Island

Oprah Winfrey is moving to town.
Well, to a sprawling estate on Orcas Island.
She recently bought an $8.2 million waterfront property that stretches across 43 acres in the San Juan Islands, according to Variety.
The previous owner called it the Madroneagle Estate. It includes a 7,303-square-foot house with four bedrooms, a 2,948-square-foot guesthouse and more than 3,000 feet of unspoiled shoreline.
Winfrey herself wasn’t the buyer but two companies that trace back to her (Madrona Tree, LLC and Seed Money LLC) were, according to The San Juan Islander.
Winfrey owns several other homes in Montecito, California; Maui, Hawaii; and Telluride, Colorado.
The property on Catspaw Lane was listed in August 2016 for $10 million, according to Windermere Real Estate.
Check out the photo gallery here.
