McLane Nature Trail renamed to honor Ralph Munro

Surrounded by dozens of McLane Elementary students former Secretary of State and longtime west Olympia resident Ralph Munro watches the unveiling of a sign renaming the McLane Nature Trail in his honor.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
Members of the visiting Tomio Yamamoto-Sensei and the Tamana High School Girls Band from Kumamoto, Japan invite Griffin School students & the audience to join them for a sing and dance-along Monday June 4th in the gymnasium.
Boy Scout Troop 162 continued their annual Memorial Day display of 1400 American Flags near Interstate-435 and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. The 360-degree video shows where it is located in a field next to the Kiewit Corporation building.
Flash floods struck a Maryland community wracked by similar flooding in 2016, authorities said, and water rescues were being carried out as raging brown waters surged through the streets Sunday, May 27.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Woodland Elementary School fourth grader Nate Stelle is all smiles at the Kiwanis 13th Annual Day of Champions event Thursday at South Sound Stadium and a special treat as his dad, Lt. Col.Robert Selle, was able to fly in from Ft. Belvoir for him.
A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious white powder found in the mail by a county employee. One floor of the administrative office has been evacuated.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.